Independence Day: Dos And Don’ts To Know Before Hoisting Tricolour; All FAQs Answered

As India is all set to celebrate Independence Day 2023 with 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, let us look at the dos and dont's to follow while hoisting our national flag.

Whenever the Indian national flag or the tricolour is on display, it should occupy the position of honor and should be distinctly placed.

Independence Day: Nearly 300 years of British rule came to an end on August 15, 1947 as India achieved independence. This year, India will mark its 77th Independence Day as grand celebrations are being planned across the country. The theme for Independence Day 2023 is ‘Nation first, Always first’ as a part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration. ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which was launched last year by the Narendra Modi-led government, will also be marked this year.

As the campaign encourages every citizen to hoist the Indian national flag at their home, let us look at the key things to keep in mind while hoisting the tricolour.

What Should You Keep In Mind While Displaying National Flag At Home

Whenever the Indian national flag or the tricolour is on display, it should occupy the position of honor and should be distinctly placed. A damaged or disheveled national flag should not be displayed.

What Is The Correct Way To Display National Flag

When the National Flag is displayed flat and horizontal on a wall, the saffron band shall be upper most and when displayed vertically, the saffron band shall be to the right in reference to the national flag, i.e., it should be to the left of a person facing it.

When the national flag is displayed from a staff projecting horizontally or at an angle from a sill, balcony, or front of a building, the saffron band shall be at the farther end of the staff.

Key Points To Know To Avoid Incorrect Display Of National Flag

The national flag shall not be displayed in an inverted manner; i.e.; the saffron band should not be the bottom band. A damaged or disheveled national flag shall not be displayed. The national flag shall not be dipped in salute to any person or thing. No other flag or bunting shall be placed higher than or above or side by side with the National Flag; nor shall any object including flowers or garlands, or emblem be placed on or above the flagmast from which the National Flag is flown. The national flag shall not be used as a festoon, rosette, bunting, or in any other manner for decoration. The national flag shall not be allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in the water. The national flag shall not be displayed or fastened in any manner as may damage it. It should not be flown from a single masthead (top part of a flagpole) simultaneously with any other flag or flags. It shall not be used to cover a speaker’s desk, nor shall it be draped over a speaker’s platform. The shall not be used as a portion of costume or uniform or accessory of any description which is worn below the waist of any person nor shall it be embroidered or printed on cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins, undergarments or any dress material.

