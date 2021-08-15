New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day. This was Modi’s eighth consecutive Independence Day speech since he became the Prime Minister of the country in 2014.Also Read - PM Modi Announces Rs 100 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti Master Plan to Boost Infrastructure

This year, his Independence Day speech lasted for 88 minutes (1 hour and 28 minutes), making it his third-longest so far. The Prime Minister started his address soon after hoisting the tricolour at Red Fort at 7:30 AM. The speech concluded at around 9:08 AM.

In 2020, PM Modi's I-day address went on almost 92 minutes. He had delivered his longes speech in 2016, which lasted for around 94 minutes. The Prime Minister had made his shortest speech in 2017. That year, he had addressed the nation for 56 minutes.

In 2014, PM Modi had delivered his maiden Independence Day speech. The extempore speech had lasted for 65 minutes. In 2015, PM Modi’s speech had lasted for 86 minutes.

In 1947, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had delivered a speech that lasted for 72 minutes, which was the longest ever speech from the Red Fort till 2015.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who delivered 10 speeches over his long tenure at the helm, stuck to the 50-minute mark in his Independence Day speeches.

While he delivered speeches that lasted 50 minutes only on two occasions – 2005 and 2006, during the remaining eight years, his speech ranged from 32 to 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, during his nearly one and half hours speech today, PM made several important announcements like National Hydrogen Mission, Rs 100 lakh crore PM Gati Shakti Infrastructure to make a foundation for holistic infrastructure and admission for girls in ‘Sainik Schools’.

“We are set to present the PM Gati Shakti’s National Master Plan in the near future which will make a foundation for holistic approach in infrastructure construction. During the 75 weeks of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, new 75 Vande Bharat Express trains will be launched and will connect every corner of the Country,” he said.

Talking about Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Modi said that the Delimitation Commission has been formed in J&K and the government is making preparations for Vidhan Sabha elections. He also launched a veiled attack on Pakistan and China, Modi said, “In the post-pandemic time, world will see a new world order with two major challenges — terrorism and expansionism — and India is fighting and effectively responding to both.