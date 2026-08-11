Independence Day: Nineteen most wanted terrorists in national capital? Delhi Police on high alert, puts out poster

According to reports, posters of Indian Mujahideen, Al-Qaeda, and Khalistani terrorists have been put out by the Delhi Police as a precautionary measure ahead of Independence Day.

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Independence Day: Nineteen most wanted terrorists in national capital? Delhi Police on high alert, puts out poster (2C pic)

Delhi High Alert: A high alert has been issued in the national capital ahead of August 15. The Delhi Police have released the photographs of 19 notorious terrorists and announced rewards for information leading to their capture.

According to reports, posters of Indian Mujahideen, Al-Qaeda, and Khalistani terrorists have been put out by the Delhi Police as a precautionary measure ahead of Independence Day.

The Delhi Police has increased coordination with security agencies and issued a high alert in the capital. Surveillance has been increased in sensitive areas, major markets, railway stations, bus terminals, and other important installations. The police are also appealing to the public to immediately report any suspicious activity or person to security agencies.

In view of potential terrorist threats ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Police has tightened security across the capital and issued a high alert. As a precautionary measure, the police have posted posters of 19 most wanted terrorists at prominent landmarks, public places, and crowded markets. These posters urge the public to share information about suspected terrorists.

Terrorists on radar are…

The posters released by the Delhi Police feature photographs and identification details of wanted suspects linked to the Indian Mujahideen, al-Qaeda, and various Khalistani terrorist organizations. The list includes Riyaz Bhatkal and Shabandri Mohammad Iqbal alias Iqbal Bhatkal, both associated with the Indian Mujahideen. Mohammad Sharjeel Akhtar, Abu Sufiyan, and Syed Mohammad Arshiyan, all associated with al-Qaeda, are also included on the posters.

Among the Khalistani terrorists, Ranjit Singh alias Neeta and Paramjit Singh Pamma of the Khalistan Zindabad Force, and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala of the Khalistan Tiger Force have been prominently named. Posters have also been put up for other wanted terrorists, including Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, Wadhawa Singh Babbar, and Gurmeet Singh Bagga, all associated with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Police increased surveillance

According to the police, security is particularly strengthened in Delhi during national festivals like August 15th and January 26th, due to the potential for terrorist attacks. During this time, surveillance is increased at railway stations, bus stands, markets, religious sites, and other sensitive locations.

Special appeal to the public

The Delhi Police has appealed to citizens to immediately inform the police if they have any information about or see any of the suspects mentioned in the posters. Police control room number 112 and the Special Cell’s contact information can be used for this purpose. The police have stated that anyone providing credible information will be rewarded appropriately and their identity will be kept confidential.