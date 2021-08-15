New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unfurled the Tricolour to mark the nation’s 75th Independence Day at the historic Red Fort, which is being marked as the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” with year-long celebrations. Before unfurling the national flag, PM Modi also inspected the security arrangements as the historic Red Ford is all set to celebrate the 75th Independence Day. Delhi’s Red Fort, from where Prime Minister unfurls the national flag and addressed the nation, has been decorated with colorful flowers and numerous national flags across the premises. Every year on the occasion of Independence Day, the Prime Minister of India along with his address to the nation also makes some major announcements.Also Read - Viral Video: Iranian Girl's Beautiful Rendition of 'Jana Gana Mana' on a Santoor is Winning Hearts of Indians on 75th Independence Day | WATCH
Here are some top quotes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day:
- A time comes in the development journey of every country when that nation defines itself from a new end, when it takes itself forward with new resolutions. Today, that time has come in India’s development journey.
- We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India’s Independence.
- ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas‘ is very important for the achievement of all our goals.
- We have to work together for the next-generation infrastructure, world-class manufacturing, cutting innovations and new-age technology.
- Development should be inclusive. The Northeast region, the Himalayan region including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, the coastal belt and tribal regions will make a foundation for India’s development in the future.
- On the one hand, Ladakh is witnessing the creation of modern infrastructure, while on the other hand, Indus Central University will make Ladakh a center of higher education.
- We can proudly say that the largest COVID19 vaccination program is being run in India today. More than 54 crore people have received vaccine doses so far. Indians have fought this battle (COVID) with a lot of patience. We had many challenges but we worked with extraordinary pace in every area. It’s a result of strength of our industrialists & scientists, that today India doesn’t need to depend on any other nation for vaccines.
- Benefits of many schemes that started in the last 7 years have reached the doorsteps of crores of poor. From Ujjwala to Ayushman Bharat, the poor of the nation knows their (schemes’) strength. Today, govt schemes have picked up pace and are reaching their goals.
- Besides caring about basic facilities, reservation for Dalits, backwards, tribals, economically weak sections of general category. Recently reservation was granted to OBCs, under all-India quota, in medical education. States have been granted right to make their own OBC lists.
- It is essential to fully utilise the capabilities of India to take it to new heights, in the 21st century. For this, we have to hold hands of the section that is lagging behind, the area that is lagging behind.
- 75 Vande Bharat trains will connect every corner of India in 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.
- In the coming days, we will launch PM Gati Shakti Plan, a 100 lakh crore national infrastructure master plan which will make a foundation for holistic infrastructure and give an integrated pathway to our economy.
- Our mantra is ‘Chhota kisan bane desh ki shaan’. It’s our dream. In years to come, we’ve to further increase the collective strength of small farmers of the country, we will have to provide them new facilities. ‘Kisan rail’ runs on more than 70 rail routes of the country today.
- Malnutrition and lack of micro-nutrients are affecting the growth of poor children. Looking at this, it has been decided to fortify the rice given to the poor via different government schemes.
- Along with modern infrastructure, India needs to adopt holistic approach in infrastructure construction.