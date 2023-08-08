Home

India’s freedom is possible because of the freedom fighter who sacrificed their lives to make their motherland free from the Britishers. One such unsung hero is Vasudev Balwant Phadke, who is also regarded as the 'Father of the Armed Struggle for India’s Freedom.'

Paying Tribute To The Unsung Freedom Fighter: On August 15, 1947, the country marked its liberation, ending around two centuries of British rule in the subcontinent. Independence Day is celebrated with patriotic fervour and the national flag is being hoisted across the nation as the mark of independent India. The day also serves as a tribute to the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters who made the ultimate sacrifice to free their homeland from British colonialism.

A Quick Glimpse

Young Phadke, who regarded Shivaji as his guiding light, is believed to have served as an inspiration behind Bankimchandra’s creation – Anandamath. Phadke pledged to embrace Khadi and Swadeshi principles, and his determination led him to establish the Aikyavardhini Sabha, a platform aimed at expressing the concerns of the masses. In 1874, he further solidified his commitment to the cause by inaugurating the inaugural school for national education in Pune.

Early Life

Vasudev Balwant Phadke was born on 04 November 1845 in Shirdhon (Presently Maharashtra) to Balwantrao and Saraswatibai. His grandfather was the Commander of the Karnala Fort before it was taken over by the British in 1818.

Young Vasudev completed his studies at Bombay University in 1862 and then worked for different parts of the government. In 1865, he started working at the Military Finance Office in Pune. Even though he had been working for the for a few years, there was a time when he wanted to be with his sick mother, but he was not allowed to take time off from work. This made Vasudev very upset, and he criticized the authorities strongly. A year later, when he asked for time off again to be with his mother on the anniversary of her passing, he was once again not allowed to go. This made Vasudev very angry, and his determination to oppose the British government grew stronger.

The Aim

Later, Phadke started delivering public lectures and mobilising the people across Pune. His prime focus was to ignite an emotional chord within the masses and wake up their patriotic spirit. The freedom fighter also aspired for more radical action against the British and was not in favour of the petitions and prayers that the leaders were advocating.

Factors That Made Phadke More Determine To Oppose The British Government

Factors like the severe famine in the Deccan region during the late 1870s, the government’s increased demands for money, and relief efforts that didn’t work well and made people’s lives even worse, made Phadke even more determined to oppose the British rule.

In 1879, he teamed up with his colleagues Vishnu Gadre, Gopal Hari Karve, Ganesh Dedhar, and others to create one of India’s first revolutionary groups. Their aims was to build a well-organised team of activists to stand against the British government. The devastation caused by the famine convinced Phadke that armed revolution was necessary.

During the big famine in Maharashtra in 1886-87, the group released a statement criticising the government’s economic policies and warned the British about strong actions. His strong determination to resist the rulers of India through a group of passionate activists and his patriotic feelings became an inspiration for many.

Leadership Quality

The group aimed to gather funds and gather weapons for a guerrilla war against the Britishers. To raise money, Phadke’s party carried out bold robberies near Mumbai and later in the Konkan area. He worked hard to achieve his objective and formed small teams to perform different tasks. One team sang patriotic songs among the people to ignite the fire of patriotism among them and expressing the suffering of the masses; while another team organised secret meetings with schoolchildren. Meanwhile, the main group devised different activities to challenge the government.

The Arrest And Supreme Sacrifice

The leaders in charge felt scared and started looking for Phadke. They caught him in July 1879 in Devar Navadgi, a place in Bijapur district, and he was given a punishment of life in prison. He tried to run away from prison, but his plans didn’t work and he got caught again. Phadke passed away in prison in 1883.

Even though Vasudev Balwant Phadke’s life was short, he set the foundation for a well-organised group that used weapons to fight for India’s freedom.

