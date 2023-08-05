Home

Independence Day Special: Remembering Sukhdev Thapar, Who Shook Up The British Raj

From his early years, Sukhdev witnessed the brutal atrocities inflicted on India by the Imperial British Raj.

Remembering Sukhdev Thapar who fought British Raj: August 15 holds paramount significance in the history of India as it marks the country’s freedom from over 200 years of British colonialism. This day stands as a source of immense pride for all Indians, as we honour the sacrifices of several freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for independence.

Their patriotism forced the British empire to finally withdraw. While we are familiar with the iconic martyr Bhagat Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice and was hanged at Lahore Central Jail on March 23, 1931, alongside his revolutionary comrades Rajguru and Sukhdev in the Lahore Conspiracy case, we may not be as familiar with Sukhdev Thapar’s story or his contribution.

Ahead of Independence Day, let’s us remember Sukhdev Thapar, the freedom fighter who battled against the British Raj and played a key role in energizing the fight against the British empire.

Early Life

Born on May 15, 1907, in Ludhiana’s Naughara Sukhdev faced a challenging childhood. After losing his father, Ram Lal Thapar, at a tender age, Sukhdev was raised by his mother and his uncle.

From his early years, Sukhdev witnessed the brutal atrocities inflicted on India by the Imperial British Raj. This experience led him to join the revolutionaries, dedicating himself to freeing India from the grip of British dominion.

Rebellious Attitude

Sukhdev’s rebellious attitude towards the British was evident from an early age. For example, he refused to salute the British military officers who were visiting his school. For this hostile behaviour, he was punished by his teacher. Although, it was the arrest of his uncle, that turned Sukhdev into an activist, in his adolescence.

Hindustan Socialist Republican Association

As a member of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), Sukhdev Thapar orchestrated revolutionary cells across Punjab and other regions of Northern India. Additionally, he played a key role in educating the youth at the National College in Lahore, inspiring them about India’s glorious past.

Alongside other esteemed revolutionaries, he co-founded the ‘Naujawan Bharat Sabha’ in Lahore, an organisation dedicated to various initiatives, chiefly motivating the youth for the freedom struggle and combating communalism.

He actively participated in numerous revolutionary events, including the ‘Prison Hunger Strike’ in 1929. However, his most enduring legacy remains associated with his audacious involvement in the Lahore Conspiracy Case, which shook the very foundation of the British Government.

Why Was He Arrested And Hung To Death?

Sukhdev was a friend of Bhagat Singh and Shivaram Rajguru. They were part of the plan to kill Deputy Superintendent of Police, J.P. Saunders in 1928. This was done to take revenge for the beating of leader Lala Lajpat Rai by the police, which led to his death in the Conspiracy case.

Later, after the bombings at the Central Assembly Hall in New Delhi on April 8, 1929, Sukhdev and his friends were caught and found guilty. They were given the death penalty as punishment for their actions.

Prison Hunger Strike

While in jail, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru started a hunger strike to protest against the unfair treatment of native prisoners compared to white prisoners. They wanted to be acknowledged as ‘political prisoners’.

The hunger strike got a lot of attention from the media and received strong support from the public, who agreed with their demands. When Jatindra Nath Das died after fasting for 63 days, it made people even more upset with the authorities.

The Supreme Sacrifice

On March 23, 1931, three courageous revolutionaries, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru, were executed in Lahore Jail. It is said that the trio walked towards the gallows with a smile on their faces, chanting their favourite slogans “Inquilab Zindabad” (Long Live the Revolution) and “Down with British Imperialism.”

Their bodies were secretly cremated on the shores of the River Sutlej. At the time of their execution, Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev Thapar were merely 23 years old, while Shivaram Rajguru was a mere 22 when he was hanged.

Thapar will forever be remembered for his bravery, love for his nation, and the sacrifice he made for India’s freedom.

Shaheed Diwas

Shaheed Diwas is celebrated in honour of the freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23 every yar. The three freedom fighters are honoured on this day for the sacrifices they made to free the nation from British control.

