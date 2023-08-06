Home

Independence Day Special: Unveiling The Untold Martyrdom Of Tribal Freedom Fighter Birsa Munda

The Indian Tribal Freedom Fighter: Independence Day is the most significant day for India. On August 15, 1947, the country gained its freedom, putting an end to almost 200 years of British rule in the subcontinent. It’s a day filled with immense pride and a time to remember the sacrifices of several freedom fighters who laid down their lives to free their motherland from British colonialism.

Tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda was also one of the bravehearts who fought the mighty British Empire and made it possible for the nation to breathe the air of freedom after years of struggle against the imperial forces.

Ahead of the Independence Day celebration let us know about Birsa Munda and his valour.

Munda was a young tribal freedom fighter who was arrested by the British on March 3, 1900, and died young at the age of 25 in the jail of Ranchi on June 9, 1900. He is remembered for his activism in the late 19th century against the Britishers.

Early Life

Birsa Munda was born on November 15, 1875. He grew up in the tribal regions of Bihar and Jharkhand, moving from one village to another with his parents during his childhood. His teacher, Jaipal Nag, guided his education in Salga.

Birsa briefly attended the German Mission School after converting to Christianity but left when he discovered the British were using education to convert tribals to Christianity. He then developed a faith called ‘Birsait’.

Birsait Faith

The Munda community members joined the faith, posing a challenge to the British efforts to convert them. Birsa and the tribal people joined the Sardar movement in 1894 to fight for the land and rights of tribals against the British. Birsa’s followers launched attacks against the British in various places, leading the rulers to offer a reward of Rs 500 for his capture.

Wars Between Munda And British Soldiers

Between 1897 and 1900, multiple conflicts arose between the Mundas and British soldiers. In August 1897, Birsa led around 400 armed tribals to attack the Khunti police station with arrowheads. In 1898, Munda fighters confronted the British army along the Tanga river, initially defeating them. However, the British later arrested numerous tribal leaders from the area.

Birsa Munda’s Arrest And Death

Birsa was arrested on March 3, 1900, while resting with his tribal guerrilla army in Jamkoipai forest, Chakradharpur. Sadly, at just 25 years old, he passed away in Ranchi Jail on June 9, 1900.

Following his demise, the movement was also stopped. Nevertheless, he successfully rallied the tribal community against the British, forcing the Britishers to introduce laws protecting the land rights of the tribals.

