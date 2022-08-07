Independence Day 2022: Ever wondered why Mumbai is called The City of Dreams? Or why is there a Paris and a Manchester in India? Well, that is the thing about Sobriquets, or nicknames, almost everyone and every place has one with a unique story behind its origin. Mumbai, formerly Bombay, is also called Mayanagari. This moniker has developed over the years owing to the economic wealth of the city, with many thousands of workers migrating from the countryside to the city every day to earn a living and primarily to make it big some day. Mumbai is also the seat of Bollywood, a veritable dream factory where dreams are milled by millions every day. Some are achieved, yet countless are just dreams. Yet, the city gleams fueling the imagination of people in the city.Also Read - Bank Holidays August 2022: Banks to Remain Shut for 6 Days Next Week; Check Full List Here

Similarly, Kolkata has been called the City of Joy after Dominique Lapierre's novel by the same name. The city's unfettered enthusiasm for its culture, traditions, literature, history, food, spiritualism and politics makes it nothing less than a rollercoaster ride. Hence, the nickname.

There are many reasons why a city came to be called by its nickname, including its historical significance and geographical location. For example Udaipur is called the City of Lakes as it grew around some of the major lakes such as Pichola. Ahmedabad is known as Manchester of India for the first cotton mill, Shahpur Mill, that was set up here in and its growth in the 19th century as major textile industry unit.

Here Are Some More Sobriquets For Major Cities in India:

Sobriquet (Nickname) City City of Taj Agra (Uttar Pradesh) Boston/Manchester of India Ahmedabad (Gujarat) Sangam City Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh) Land of Black Diamond Asansol (West Bengal) City of Peace Bardhaman (West Bengal) Temple City of India Bhubaneswar (Odisha) The Venice of the East Alappuzha (Kerala) Garden City of India Silicon Valley of India Space City of India Science City of India IT Capital of India Pensioners Paradise Bengaluru (Karnataka) Detroit of Asia Automobile Capital of India HealthCare Capital of India Chennai (Tamil Nadu) Textile City of India Manchester of South India Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)

The list is endless and yet the nicknames are inevitable. The joy of living in a diverse country makes way for relishing such richness in culture, traditions, history, geography and almost every aspect of life. Celebrate this Independence Day by discovering new sobriquets for your city!