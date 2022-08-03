Independence Day 2022: In present day women have proved their metal in almost every field. This has been possible due to centuries of fighting for one’s rights, even if the struggle itself holds life and all its meaning. Women have fought until their last breath. They have never stopped asking questions and breaking barriers. These lines by Emily Dickenson describe well enough what society expects women and how it perceives them:Also Read - After Modi's Clarion Call, RaGa Changes Twitter DP | PHOTO

“They shut me up in Prose –

As when a little Girl

They put me in the Closet –

Because they liked me "still" –

Still! Could themself have peeped –

And seen my Brain – go round –

They might as wise have lodged a Bird

For Treason – in the Pound –"

India too has seen many women who left no stone unturned in working for society’s betterment through their own struggles. They made the world a better place, by opening an array of opportunities for the future generation and by fighting for their rights.

Let’s meet some Indian women who broke gender stereotypes working hard to make progress in their respective fields:

1. Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi

Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi became the first Indian female physician in the year 1887. She was also the first Indian woman who was trained in Western medicine and the first woman to travel to the United States of America.

2. Arunima Sinha

Arunima Sinha is the first female amputee to climb Mount Everest. She is also the first Indian amputee to climb the Everest. She was a national level volleyball player who was pushed from a running train by thieves in 2011 as she was resisting them. After meeting this accident, one of her legs had to be amputated below the knee.

3. Reita Faria Powell

Reita Faria Powel is an Indian model, doctor and beauty queen, who won Miss World 1966 to become the first Asian woman to win the title. She also went on to become the first Miss World winner to qualify as a doctor.

4. Arati Saha

Arati Saha became the first Indian and Asian woman to swim across English Channel in the year 1959. She also became the first female sportsperson to be awarded Padma Shri in 1960.

5.Sarla Thakral

Sarla Thakral received the license for flying aircrafts when she was only 21 years old. She became the first Indian woman to fly an aircraft. After earning the license, she completed one thousand hours of flying an aircraft and became the first woman pilot to obtain ‘A’ license. She also achieved the title of the first Indian to get airmail pilot’s licence.

6. Justice Anna Chandy

Justice Anna Chandy (PC: cosmoindia/instagram)

Justice Anna Chandy became the first female Indian judge when she was appointed to a district court 1937. When she was appointed to a high court in 1959, she became only the second woman in the world to hold the distinctive title of high court judge. Along with her judicial accomplishments, Justice Chandy advocated for women’s rights in the journal she founded and edited, Shrimati.

These women who made history remained markers of not only their own destiny but also changed the course of Indian development when they chose not to be put down by barriers, when they fought with strength and showed indomitable spirit. Celebrate this independence day by holding the freedom of women to utmost importance.