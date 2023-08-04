Home

News

India

Independence Day Special: Ram Prasad Bismil, The Mastermind Behind Kakori Conspiracy

Independence Day Special: Ram Prasad Bismil, The Mastermind Behind Kakori Conspiracy

The people of India are gearing up to celebrate the most important day in the history of the country – Independence Day – on August 15.

Ram Prasad Bismil was born on 11th June 1897 in a simple family in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district. | Photo: Twitter

“Desh Hit Paida Huye Hai, Desh Par Marr Jayenge, Marte Marte Desh Ko Zinda Magar Kar Jayenge,” this was one of the famous poems of Ram Prasad Bismil, one of the most notable Indian revolutionaries who fought British colonialism and made the supreme sacrifice so that their nation could breathe the air of freedom.

Trending Now

The people of India are gearing up to celebrate the most important day in the history of the country – Independence Day – on August 15. We are living in a free country, and if we have the freedom or right to do anything, it is because of these freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives to free their motherland from British colonialism. Ram Prasad Bismil was also one of the bravehearts who fought the mighty British Empire and made it possible for the nation to breathe the air of freedom after centuries of struggle against the imperial forces.

Early Life

Ram Prasad Bismil had a creative mind. He was a brilliant poet, author, and ideologue. He was born on 11th June 1897 in a simple family in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district. His ancestors had migrated from the Bundelkhand region due to economic conditions and family disputes. His father taught him Hindi and also sent him to a local Maulvi to learn Urdu. In spite of Bismil’s father desiring him to pursue higher education and take up a job, he opposed the idea of providing his son with English medium education. In his autobiography, Bismil recounts that it was his mother who convinced his father to permit him to pursue higher education in English.

Arya Samaj

Young Bismil was drawn to Arya Samaj’s teachings and became a staunch follower of the movement. He even left home after his father objected to his membership in the Samaj. Ram Prasad joined the Youth Association wing of the Arya Samaj and started spreading the teachings of Swami Dayanand. During this, he came in contact with Swami Somdev, who introduced him to political and nationalist literature, which was instrumental in making him an activist.

The Poet Within

Ram Prasad Bismil started writing powerful and impactful poems in Hindi and Urdu under the pen names – ‘Bismil’, ‘Ram’ and ‘Agyat’. The ideals of freedom struck into his mind fter he read the death sentence passed on Bhai Parmanand, who was an Indian nationalist and Arya Samaj missionary. At the age of 18, he showcased anger in the form of his poem named – ‘Mera Janm’.

From A Poet To A Prominent Freedom Fighter

Bismil became a prominent freedom fighter with his participation in the 1918 Mainpuri conspiracy. Bismil along with Genda Lal Dixit organised youth from Etahwah, Mainpuri, Agra and Shahjahanpur districts to strengthen their organisations, ‘Matrivedi’ and ‘Shivaji Samiti’. He connect as many people as possible he published a pamphlet titled ‘Deshwasiyon ke Naam’ and distributed it along with his poem ‘Mainpuri ki Pratigya’ in January, 1918. To collect funds for the parties, they looted government coffers.

His ideals of freedom struggle stood in stark contrast to that of Mahatma Gandhi and he would reportedly say “Independence would not be achieved by means of non-violence”.

Bismil believed that this could not be achieved through non-violence and had a conflicting view for the Congress Party. He then formed the Hindustan Republic Association which soon had leaders like Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad.

The Kakori Kand

On August 9, 1925, Ram Prasad Bismil, along with his comrades Ashfaqulla Khan and others, executed a plan to loot a train at Kakori near Lucknow. The revolutionaries halted the 8-Down Saharanpur Lucknow passenger train at Kakori, where Ashfaqullah Khan, Sachindra Bakshi, Rajendra Lahiri, and Ram Prasad Bismil subdued the guard and looted cash destined for the treasury. The colonial authorities, infuriated by the attack, swiftly arrested over a dozen HRA members within a month.

Mera rang de Basanti Chola Song

Following the trial in the so-called Kakori conspiracy, these four revolutionaries were sentenced to be hanged. In Barrack number 11 of Lucknow Central Jail, Bismil penned his autobiography, which is regarded as one of the finest works in Hindi literature. He also composed the iconic song “Mera rang de Basanti Chola”.

The Supreme Sacrifice

With the words “Jai Hind” on his lips, the 30-year-old Bimil met his fate at Gorakhpur jail on December 19, 1927, where he was hanged. His cremation took place on the banks of the Rapti river, and this site eventually became renowned as Raj Ghat.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES