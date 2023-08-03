Home

Independence Day Special: The Story of 19-Year-Old Martyr Who Bhagat Singh Revered as His ‘Guru’

One such unsung patriot is Kartar Singh Sarabha, who sacrificed his life at the young age of 19. He served as an inspiration to several freedom fighters, including Bhagat Singh, who referred to him as his "Guru".

Kartar Singh Sarabha sacrificed his life at the young age of 19.

Independence Day or Swatantrata Diwas is the most significant day for India. On August 15, 1947, the country gained its freedom, putting an end to almost 200 years of British rule in the subcontinent. It is a day of immense pride for all Indians as we commemorate the sacrifices made by millions of freedom fighters who laid down their lives in the struggle for freedom. Their unwavering patriotism compelled the British empire to finally retreat. While we know about prominent freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chandra Bose, Lala Lajpat Rai, and many more, there are also numerous unsung heroes who made ultimate sacrifices for the nation.

The Unsung Patriot

One such unsung patriot is Kartar Singh Sarabha, who sacrificed his life at the young age of 19. He served as an inspiration to several freedom fighters, including Bhagat Singh, who referred to him as his “Guru”. Sarabha and 27 other revolutionaries were accused and tried in the Lahore Conspiracy case. Despite being offered counsel, the brave 19-year-old chose to defend himself during the trial. The judge observed that Singh took great pride in the actions he had committed and showed no remorse, deeming him “the most dangerous of all rebels”. He was sentenced to be hanged till death.

Early Life

Kartar Singh was born on May 24, 1896, in a Jat Sikh family in Sarabha district, Ludhiana. He lost his father early in childhood and was raised by his grandfather. Kartar completed his primary education in the village school and matriculation from Mission High School. At the age of 16, his grandfather sent him to study Chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley.

Upon reaching San Francisco, an incident at immigration deeply impacted Kartar Singh. He witnessed the humiliating treatment of Indians, being referred to as “slaves” and treated as second-rate citizens. He joined the Nalanda club of Indian students at Berkeley and became agitated by the mistreatment of Indian immigrants, especially manual workers. Kartar worked as a fruit picker to support his education.

The Gadar Movement

He became a key member of the Gadar Movement, which aimed to free India from British rule. The Gadar Party was formed on April 21, 1913, in Oregon, with Kartar Singh in charge of publishing the Punjabi edition of the Gadar newspaper. The newspaper exposed British atrocities and fueled revolutionary ideas among overseas Indians.

Later, Kartar Singh returned to India and joined other young revolutionaries to meet Jatin Mukherjee in Kolkata. Mukherjee connected him to Rash Behari Bose, and they planned for the revolution in Punjab. Despite the British becoming aware of their plans and arresting several Gadarites, Kartar Singh continued his efforts.

The Arrest And The Supreme Sacrifice

On February 21, 1915, Kartar Singh and senior leaders planned to attack cantonments, but a traitor informed the British in advance, resulting in several arrests. Kartar Singh evaded capture but was eventually arrested on March 2, 1915, while trying to incite Indian soldiers to mutiny.

He faced trial with other Gadarites in the Lahore Conspiracy case and, on November 16, 1915, Kartar Singh Sarabha walked to the gallows with a smile, a twinkle in his eyes, and singing patriotic songs he had composed.

