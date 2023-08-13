Home

Independence Day Traffic Advisory: Heavy Vehicles To Be Barred From Entering Delhi from August 14

The traffic restrictions will be in place from 10pm on Monday, August 14 to 12pm on August 15.

SS Yadav, Special Commissioner of Traffic Police. (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Commercial and heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi from Noida and Ghaziabad from Monday night to August 15. These vehicles will be diverted to alternate routes. The Delhi traffic police made this announcement on Sunday in order to manage traffic during the Independence Day celebrations. The restrictions will be in place from 10pm on Monday, August 14 to 12pm on August 15, as per news agency ANI.

3,000 Traffic Police Personnel Deployed

On the occasion of Independence Day, about 3,000 traffic police personnel will be deployed to regulate the traffic and will be deployed at major junctions across the national capital, and also on roads connecting the border to the Red Fort.

“From the night of August 14 at 10 pm, entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles (vehicles carrying goods) will be stopped from Delhi’s border, and entry will start only after the programme ends on the next day, August 15,” Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav told ANI.

Controlled Movement of Vehicles Near Red Fort

He said that there will be controlled movement of vehicles near the Red Fort on some parts of JLN Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Ring Road. Special care is being taken to ensure that essential services are not affected. A good number of policemen have been deployed around the Red Fort and will keep telling people the way, he added.

On the occasion of Independence Day, parking arrangements are also made for common people and diplomats from different countries who will be coming to the Red Fort to attend the celebrations, officials said.

#WATCH | Delhi: "The movement of heavy vehicles, commercial traffic & medium-good vehciles will be restricted from 14th August at 10:00 pm… There will be controlled traffic near the Red Fort area & on a few New Delhi roads. A controlled movement will be allowed on identified… pic.twitter.com/i8C719cDVY — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2023

The movement of heavy vehicles, commercial traffic & medium-good vehciles will be restricted from 14th August at 10:00 pm… There will be controlled traffic near the Red Fort area & on a few New Delhi roads. A controlled movement will be allowed on identified roads & vehicles…,” says Special CP Traffic, SS Yadav on traffic arrangements on Independence Day.

