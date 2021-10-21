New Delhi: With India set to cross the billion or 100-crore mark of administeration of COVID-19 vaccine doses today, the government has planned massive celebrations across the country to mark the milestone. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated without delay and contribute to the historic vaccination journey of India.Also Read - India on Verge of 1 Billion Vaccines Milestone But These Districts Still Struggling to Inoculate 70% Population | Full List

To mark the milestone on the COVID-19 vaccination exercise, a series of events have been lined up. Also Read - As India Set To Reach 100 Crore Vaccine Doses Mark, Here's a Status Check on Top Performing Districts

Largest khadi tricolour to be displayed at Red Fort

The largest khadi tricolour in the country, weighing around 1,400 kg, will be displayed at the Red Fort on Thursday, official sources said. The same tricolour with dimensions 225 feet by 150 feet was unfurled on October 2 Gandhi Jayanti in Leh, they said.

Kailash Kher song to released

Mandaviya will launch a song by singer Kailash Kher and an audio-visual film at the Red Fort.

“The country is close to making a vaccine century. To be a part of this golden opportunity, I appeal to the citizens who are yet to be vaccinated to contribute to this historic golden vaccination journey of India by getting vaccinated immediately,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

SpiceJet to unveil a special livery

SpiceJet will unveil a special livery at the Delhi airport to celebrate the 100 crore vaccine milestone on Thursday.

The health minister, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh will be present on the occasion.

Announcements to made on trains, flights

Mandaviya had earlier said that announcements will be made on airplanes, ships, metros and at railway stations when India achieves its target of administering 100 crore doses.

Celebrations at hospitals in Delhi

Celebrations will also be held at central government hospitals in the city to mark the occasion.

India administered 99.7 crore COVID vaccine doses till yesterday

The total vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 99.7 crore on Wednesday, according to the 10.50 pm data from the Co-WIN portal, with around 75 per cent of all adults having administered the first dose and around 31 per cent having received both doses.

“After 100 crore doses are administered, we will go in mission mode to ensure that those who have taken their first dose take their second dose too to ensure they are protected against COVID-19,” Mandaviya had said.

The Centre has also said that all those villages which have completed 100 per cent vaccination should mark the 100 crore-doses administered achievement by putting up posters and banners complimenting health workers for their role in the exercise.