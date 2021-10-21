New Delhi: India has crossed a landmark milestone in its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive by successfully administering a billion jabs of the vaccine against coronavirus. According to the date on the CoWIN portal at 9.47 am today, a total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries.Also Read - India Set to Achieve 100 Crore COVID Jabs Landmark Today. Here's How Govt Plans to Celebrate Milestone

As celebrations began on Thursday to celebrate the milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited RML Hospital in Delhi.

Delhi | PM Modi visits RML Hospital as the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India crosses the 100 crore mark pic.twitter.com/s9X3CSzTTJ — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. Initially, the vaccination was opened for Health Care Workers (HCWs) only.

From February 2, front-line workers were made eligible for vaccination. These included State and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence & Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff.

The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1 all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.