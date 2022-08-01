New Delhi: India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day on this August 15. This year, the nation is gearing up for the grand celebrations on the theme – ‘Nation First, Always First’. India gained independence from over 200 years long British Colonial rule on August 15, 1947. It took immense courage and sacrifice of freedom fighters to gain independence. Although history of Indian freedom struggle is written in history books, we often fail to remember the sacrifice and the effort it took to gain this coveted freedom and start taking it for granted. Also, many a times we don’t know the salient facts and trivia associated with our Independence Day, so here are six facts to enhance your general knowledge about our motherland.Also Read - Independence Day Special: Take Virtual Tour of These 7 Royal Forts in India

India gained independence at the stroke of midnight on August 15, 1947. Korea, Congo, Bahrain and Liechtenstein also share their Independence Day with India. India’s then national flag with 3 horizontal stripes of red, yellow, and green was hoisted on August 7, 1906, at Parsee Bagan Square, Kolkata. The first variant of our current national flag was designed by Pingali Venkayya in 1921. The current national flag with saffron, white and green stripes with the 24-spoke Ashok Chakra was officially adopted on July 22, 1947, and hoisted on August 15, 1947. India’s freedom struggle started in 1857 with the Sepoy Mutiny led by Mangal Pandey. The 1857 revolt that was waged against the British forces were led by Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi, Tantya Tope, Bahadur Shah Zafar and Nana Sahib. In early 1900s, Bal Gangadhar Tilak along with JRD Tata conceived the Bombay Swadeshi Co-op Stores Co. Ltd. in favour of Swadeshi goods and boycotting the foreign goods. The store is known today as the Bombay Store. British lawyer and Law Lord Cyril John Radcliffe drew the boundary between India and Pakistan. The name India was derived from the river Indus and bears testimony to the great Indus Valley Civilization that flourished between the river’s tributaries.