Republic Day 2026: Leaders from European Union to lead celebrations as Chief Guests; how will it boost India’s aura

Republic Day 2026: Leaders from European Union to lead celebrations as Chief Guests; how will it boost Indias aura

Top European Union leaders will attend India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations as chief guests, marking a historic diplomatic moment and highlighting the growing strategic partnership between India and the EU.

In a landmark diplomatic move, two of the European Union’s highest-ranking leaders – European Council President António Luís Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen – will attend India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations as the official chief guests, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday.

This three-day state visit, scheduled from January 25 to January 27, 2026, reflects the rapidly strengthening partnership between India and the European Union. Alongside their participation in the Republic Day festivities on January 26, both leaders will also help steer the 16th India-EU Summit on January 27.

Bringing Europe to India’s National Stage

The presence of European Council President António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen (President of the European Commission) marks a first in the history of Republic Day celebrations: the European Union’s top leadership attending together as chief guests. This comes at a time when both New Delhi and Brussels are deepening ties on strategic, economic, and global policy fronts.

Inviting world leaders to India’s Republic Day is a way to show which countries are India’s most important friends. In the past, leaders from France and Southeast Asian nations have attended. Now, inviting the leaders of the European Union shows that this group has become a very important partner for India.

During their visit, the two EU leaders will be officially welcomed in New Delhi and are expected to meet with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This high-profile engagement underscores not just ceremonial celebration but real strategic dialogue between the two sides.

A Summit With Bigger Stakes

The India-EU Summit scheduled on January 27 will be one of the major highlights of this diplomatic visit. Leaders will review progress in ongoing cooperation and set the direction for future collaboration in sectors including trade, technology, clean energy, and security.

According to government officials and experts, there is a possibility that the two sides may also make significant progress on a long-anticipated India-EU Free Trade Agreement during these discussions – a development that could reshape trade ties between Asia’s fastest-growing economy and Europe’s largest trading bloc.

An India-EU Business Forum will also take place during the visit. This meeting will bring together business leaders from both sides to find new ways to work together and make their trade partnership stronger.

A Message of Strategic Friendship

Inviting the EU’s top leadership as chief guests at India’s Republic Day is more than ceremonial – it’s a diplomatic message. At a time when global geopolitics is shifting, both nations are seeking partnership on shared priorities like climate action, digital innovation, defence cooperation, and resilient supply chains.

As January 26 comes closer this special honour given to EU leaders shows a new phase in India–Europe relations based on shared values, stronger cooperation and a shared goal of global peace and progress.

