New Delhi: India on Wednesday abstained from a procedural vote taken in the UN Security Council to call for a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

“We remain firm in our conviction that differences can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. PM Narendra Modi has unequivocally conveyed this in his discussions with world leaders, including of the Russian Federation and Ukraine,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said in the explanation of Wednesday’s vote.