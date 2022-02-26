Russia Ukraine Crisis: India abstained from voting on UN Security Council resolution condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine. It said that the “path of diplomacy was given up” and demanded “immediate, complete and unconditional” withdrawal of Russian forces from the neighbouring country. “India’s deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities,” said India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War Day 3 LIVE Updates: Ukraine's Capital Under Threat As Russian Forces Advance

Tirumurti said that no solution can ever be arrived at, at the cost of human lives. He also expressed concern over the welfare and security of the Indian community in Ukraine. "It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons, India has chosen to abstain on this resolution," he added.

India is deeply disturbed by recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence & hostilities. No solution can ever be arrived at the cost of human lives: India's PR to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine

The UN Security Council voted on Friday on the draft resolution sponsored by the US and Albania and supported by several other nations including Poland, Italy, Germany, Estonia, Luxembourg and New Zealand. Eleven countries voted in favour of the resolution while three countries, India, China and UAE abstained.

Russia vetoes UN resolution to halt attack

Russia has vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding that Moscow stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops. Friday’s vote was 11-1, with China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining. It showed significant but not total opposition to Russia’s invasion of its smaller, militarily weaker neighbour. The United States and other supporters knew the resolution wouldn’t pass but argued it would highlight Russia’s international isolation.

The resolution’s failure paves the way for backers to call for a swift vote on a similar measure in the U.N. General Assembly. There are no vetoes in the 193-member assembly. There’s no timetable as yet for a potential Assembly vote.

All eyes were on how India will cast its vote on the resolution given that New Delhi has strong defence ties with Moscow.