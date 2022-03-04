New Delhi: India on Friday abstained in a vote in the UN Human Rights Council which decided to monitor human rights in Ukraine where Russian forces have launched a military offensive. The UN’s top human rights body voted overwhelmingly to appoint a three-person panel of experts to monitor human rights in Ukraine, where Russian forces are invading.Also Read - Out Of Food And Water For Days, Stranded Indian Students In Ukraine Forced To Melt Snow | Watch

The Human Rights Council voted 32-2, with 13 abstentions, to pass a resolution that was presented by many Western countries and others who have spoken out against Moscow’s attack on its neighbor. Only Russia and Eritrea opposed the resolution.

🔴 BREAKING The Human Rights Council has decided to urgently establish an independent international commission of inquiry as a result of #Russia's aggression against #Ukraine. ✅ YES: 32

❌ NO: 2

➖ ABSTENTIONS: 13 pic.twitter.com/cJGjHtwXcR — UN Human Rights Council 📍 #HRC49 (@UN_HRC) March 4, 2022

The vote was the culmination of an urgent debate called by Ukraine, during which most council members lambasted Russia.

On Wednesday, the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to censure Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while India abstained on the vote “in view the totality of the evolving situation”.

The 141 votes that the resolution — more than two-thirds of those voting — received was a diplomatic blow to Moscow. Only five countries voted against the resolution, while 35 abstained and 12 absented themselves.

“India has been deeply concerned over the rapidly deteriorating situation in Ukraine and the ensuing humanitarian crisis,” India’s vote, Permanent Representative T.S. Tirumurti said while explaining India’s vote.

He said: “India supports the international community’s call for an immediate ceasefire. We also support safe humanitarian access to conflict zones. We remain firm in our conviction, that differences can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.”

(With inputs from AP, IANS)