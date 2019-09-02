





Load More

New Delhi: India has accepted Pakistan’s offer for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former naval officer who has been sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan on charges of ‘espionage and terrorism’.

“Indian Charge d’ Affaires will be meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav. We hope that Pakistan will ensure right atmosphere so that the meeting is free, fair, meaningful and effective in keeping with the letter and spirit of the ICJ’s orders,” sources in the government told news agency ANI on Monday.

Pakistan: India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia has reached Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to meet #KulbhushanJadhav pic.twitter.com/PaW7CyRZKV — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan had said it will provide Consular access for Kulbhushan Jadhav on September 2 in accordance with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict delivered on July 17.

A tweet from Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal had said that Jadhav will be given consular access ‘in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgement & the laws of Pakistan’.

“Consular access for Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, is being provided on Monday, 2 September 2019, in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgement & the laws of Pakistan,”Faisal had said in a tweet yesterday.

This comes after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on July 17 ruled in favour of India and affirmed Jadhav’s right to consular access. It had also slammed Pakistan for breaching obligations incumbent upon it under Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

“Court finds that Pakistan deprived India of the right to communicate with and have access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, to visit him in detention and to arrange for his legal representation, and thereby breached obligations incumbent upon it under Vienna Convention on Consular Relations,” said ICJ in its verdict.

Following the ICJ verdict, Pakistan on August 1 offered consular access to Jadhav but with conditions – that one Pakistani official would be present alongside. Rejecting Pak’s offer, India asked Pakistan to provide “unimpeded consular access” to Jadhav, in an environment “free from the fear of intimidation and reprisal”.