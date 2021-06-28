New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Monday asserted that India has achieved another milestone in COVID-19 vaccination as it overtakes the USA in the total number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered. According to the data published today, the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country have reached 32.36 crores under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. The US, on the other hand, has so far given 32.33 crore doses. On June 27, the 163rd day of the vaccination drive, a total of 13.9 lakh beneficiaries got their first jab and 3.3 lakh people were given their second dose. Also Read - Delta Plus Variant Too Dangerous For Lungs Tissues? | COVID Third Wave Alert

"India's vaccination drive keeps gaining momentum! Congrats to all those who are driving this effort. Our commitment remains vaccines for all, free for all", tweeted PM Modi, reacting to a tweet of the Union Health Ministry that put out an infographic saying India has achieved another milestone as the total number of jabs administered here is more than in countries like the US, the UK, Germany, France and Italy.

Till now, India has administered 32,36,63,297 doses of COVID19 vaccines. This is historic because today we have overtaken the USA in the number of vaccine doses administered: Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan pic.twitter.com/ouH2oY6JBx — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2021

Meanwhile, India has reported 46,148 new Covid-19 cases and 979 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is for the first time in over two and half months that the death toll has come below the 1,000-mark and the 11th consecutive day in the last two months when the toll has been below the 2,000-mark.

The active cases declined to 5,72,994 comprising 1.89 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.80 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A net decline of 13,409 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.94 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 21 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.81 per cent. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 46th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,93,09,607, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.31 per cent, the data stated.

