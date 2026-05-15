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India achieves milestone in indigenous defence systems with big leap toward homemade fifth-generation fighter jet

India achieves milestone in indigenous defence systems with big leap toward homemade fifth-generation fighter jet

Congratulating the young entrepreneurs, the Defense Minister said that eight drone companies are building a 'Drone City' in Kurnool.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: The foundation of the Core Integration and Flight Testing Center for the fifth-generation Indian fighter jet AMCA was laid on Friday. This initiative took place in Andhra Pradesh. Here, in the presence of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the foundation of many big defense projects was laid. Aeronautical Development Agency, i.e. ADA is developing this fifth-generation advanced medium combat aircraft AMCA. For this, the foundation of core integration and flight testing center has been laid. ADA is a subsidiary organization of Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO). It plays an important role in the research and development of indigenous fighter aircraft for India.

ADA Working on Fifth Generation Fighter Jet

On this occasion, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said, “ADA has given LCA Tejas Mark-1 to the country and is currently working on Mark-2. Now, this ADA is working on the fifth-generation fighter jet. It will be a full-fledged fifth-generation stealth fighter, which only a few countries in the world have.” He said that the second project, which is starting today in Andhra Pradesh, is of Bharat Dynamics Limited i.e. BDL. BDL is an important public sector undertaking of the Ministry of Defense and it is going to establish a center for indigenous futuristic underwater systems. This project is worth 480 crore rupees.

India’s Preparations For Future Battles Strengthened

The Defense Minister said that the third project that is being started here is of Agneyastra Energetics Limited, an associate company of Bharat Forge Limited. It is an advanced weapons manufacturing company, which is setting up its facility here with an investment of 1,500 crore rupees. Such weapons will be made here, which will further strengthen India’s preparation for future battles. He said that the new unit of BDL will work on autonomous underwater vehicles, underwater counter measure systems and next generation torpedoes. Many important components and sub-systems will be made in it, which were so far imported from abroad. This project will enhance the capabilities of the Indian Navy and prove to be a game-changer for the blue economy and maritime security.

Drone City in Kurnool

Congratulating the young entrepreneurs, the Defense Minister said that eight drone companies are building a ‘Drone City’ in Kurnool. These small but important units will turn the vision of Make in India into reality. He said that it is a very big achievement that facilities are being developed for the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy at the same time. MCA’s flight testing center will be mainly for the Indian Air Force, BDL’s underwater systems for the Indian Navy, HFCL’s ammunition and fuses for the three armies and drone technology will be useful in all areas.

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