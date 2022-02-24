New Delhi: Amid the escalated tensions in Ukraine as Russia had begun military operations in Ukraine’s Donbas, India on Thursday informed that it is activating alternate evacuation routes for citizens after Ukraine closed its airspace.Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Requests Fans to Remain Vigilant About Misleading Images on Social Media

An hour ago, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv had issued a notification asking the students stuck in Ukraine to remain safe and return to their homes, hostels or accommodations. In view of the growing uncertainties, Indian citizens have been told to stay insides and avoid travelling.

The students who have been travelling to Kyiv, have been told to return to their respective cities, especially western bordering countries. They have been told to stay away from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, since its facing heavy military action.