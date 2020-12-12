New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said India’s active COVID-19 caseload has dropped below 3.6 lakh, as the sustained decline continued. Also Read - Coronavirus: United Kingdom Cuts COVID-19 Self-Isolation Period From 14 To 10 Days

The Health Ministry said the country's present active caseload consisted of just 3.66 per cent of total positive COVID-19 cases.

As many as 33,494 new recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, leading to a net decline of 3,930 in total active cases.

The ministry also said that the rolling average for the past week showed sustained decline in daily coronavirus cases for the six most affected states.

Daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases registered since the last 15 days, the ministry added.