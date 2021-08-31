New Delhi: India on Tuesday administered over 1.9 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine, the highest single-day vaccinations so far. As per Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, over 1.9 doses of Covid-19 vaccination were administered by 6 pm on Tuesday, with the count expected to go higher.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways To Start Trips of Over 200 Ganpati Special Trains During Ganesh Chaturthi | Full List Here

"Another milestone achieved in the world's largest vaccination drive under PM @NarendraModi ji. 50 crore people received their first #COVID19 vaccine dose. I applaud the hard work of COVID warriors and diligence of citizens in helping achieve this momentous feat," Mandaviya tweeted.

"Congratulations, as India administers another 1 crore #COVID19 vaccinations today Highest one-day record of 1.09 crore vaccine doses achieved till 6 pm – and still counting! Under PM @NarendraModi ji, India is fighting strongly against corona," he said in another tweet.

India took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark on August 25.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.