New Delhi: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed 47 crore with 60,15,842 doses given in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Sunday. Further, India also managed to achieve its July target of 13.5 crore vaccine doses as set by health minister Mansukh Mandaviya. A total of 13,45,82,577 vaccines were administered in July which boils down to an average of 43,41,373 doses per day, News18 reported. The figure also shows a 12.5% increase against June's 11,96,69,381 jabs.

Mansukh Mandaviya said that over 13 crore vaccines have been administered in July and the vaccination drive will get more accelerated from August. “We must feel proud of our health workers for this feat,” he said.

More than three crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories and private hospitals to be administered.

About 49,49,89,550 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, through all sources and a further 8,04,220 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage is 46,70,26,662 doses (according to data available at 8 am Sunday).

Cumulatively, 47,02,98,596 vaccine doses have been administered through 55,71,565 sessions, according to the provisional report till 8 am.

Cumulatively, 15,61,40,811 persons in the age group 18-44 years across all states and UTs have received their first dose and 86,68,370 have received their second dose since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive.

In total, 10,63,39,854 persons in the age group of 45-59 years have taken the first dose and 3,91,28,126 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

According to ministry data, 7,60,38,913 individuals aged over 60 have received the first dose and 3,65,19,484 have taken the second dose.

(With agency inputs)