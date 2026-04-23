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Do not travel to Iran: India advises nationals to refrain from travelling to Iran as limited flights resume

‘Do not travel to Iran’: India advises nationals to refrain from travelling to Iran as limited flights resume

Indian travellers have been advised to not travel to Iran after reports of the commencement of some flights went around. The Indian Embassy issued an advisory asking Indian nationals to refrain from travelling to the war-torn country by air or land

The advisory further asked Indian nationals in Iran to exit the country through designated land routes in close coordination with the embassy. AP/File image

Iran-US War: India on Thursday (April 23) advised its nationals to not travel to Iran after reports of the commencement of some flights between the two nations started making rounds. In a latest advisory, the Indian Embassy in Tehran stated that the ‘airspace restrictions and operational uncertainties due to regional tensions continue to affect international flight operations to and from Iran’.

“In view of reports of commencement of some flights between India and Iran, and in continuation of earlier advisories, Indian citizens are strongly advised not to travel to Iran, whether by air or land,” the embassy said. The advisory further asked Indian nationals in Iran to exit the country through designated land routes in close coordination with the embassy.

What did the embassy say?

In its statement, the Indian embassy said: “Indian citizens are strongly advised not to travel to Iran, whether by air or land.” It further added, “Airspace restrictions and operational uncertainties due to regional tensions continue to affect international flight operations to and from Iran. It is further reiterated that all Indian nationals currently in Iran should leave the country through designated land border routes, strictly in coordination with the Embassy.”

⚠️ Advisory as on 23 April 2026. pic.twitter.com/WIPNNtFspd — India in Iran (@India_in_Iran) April 23, 2026

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Embassy provides emergency contact details

The embassy also provided emergency contact numbers (+989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102 and +989932179359) and email (cons.tehran@mea.gov.in) for those in need.

According to official data, around 9,000 Indians, including students, were in Iran when the conflict began on February 28. Nearly 1,800 Indians have returned to India so far.

Also Read: IRGC releases dramatic footage of India-bound ship seizure in Strait of Hormuz | Watch video

Trump orders US to attack any boats laying mines

US President Donald Trump said he has ordered the US Navy “to shoot and kill any boat” that is laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz. He also said that US minesweepers were working “at a tripled-up level” to clear any mines from the waters.

In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, “I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation.”

He further wrote, “Additionally, our mine ‘sweepers’ are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

What is the latest in the Iran War?

Earlier, India had advised its citizens to leave Iran as soon as possible. At the time, the Indian embassy said, “Indian nationals still in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit Iran, in coordination with the Embassy and through the routes suggested by the Embassy.”

The war began when the US and Israel jointly attacked Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top commanders. The retaliation by the Islamic Republic extended the war to the entire Gulf region.

With inputs from PTI

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