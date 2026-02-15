Home

Delhi gears up for India AI impact Summit 2026: Swiggy stalls, student passes and mega traffic plans in place

Delhi prepares for the India AI Impact Summit 2026 with Swiggy stalls, student passes, traffic plans, global delegates and over two lakh attendees expected at Bharat Mandapam this February.

India AI Impact Summit 2026

India AI Impact Summit registrations are open for all till February 18, ahead of the five-day conference scheduled to be held from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam and its adjacent areas. Experts from various fields including policymakers, developers, tech industry leaders, and students have confirmed their participation at what will be India’s biggest summit focused on artificial intelligence.

Companies such as Swiggy, Zepto allowed food kiosks, dark stores at Bharat Mandapam

Registering an expected footfall of over 2 lakh participants at Bharat Mandapam, private players including Swiggy and Zepto have reportedly been permitted to set up food kiosks and dark stores within the venue for delegates to access meals and other essentials during the event.

Companies running telecom networks have also been directed to increase capacity around event venues to ensure smooth connectivity.

Union officials hope to use Bharat Mandapam’s waste-management systems to make the event plastic-free.

Entry allowed to all, participating students asked to carry passes from school/university

Registration is open for all people interested in attending the India AI Impact Summit with no fee being charged.

Participants only need to register online to receive a QR code entry pass valid for February 16, 17, and 20 as formal inauguration programmes and CEO roundtables will be held on February 19.

Students appearing for the ongoing CBSE board exams have been asked to carry authorised travel passes from schools and colleges they attend.

Traffic diversions announced for days AI summit is held

Delhi traffic diversions are expected to be announced and implemented from February 16 to 20.

Delhi Police will deploy traffic teams at crucial intersections while parking will be facilitated at locations such as Delhi Zoo, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and India Gate with shuttles running between these spots and Bharat Mandapam.

To minimise traffic on roads, commuters have been encouraged to use metro services and public transportation.

Joe Biden, Scott McNealy and Mark Zuckerberg will NOT attend AI summit; See who’s coming

Countries from all over the world will be present at the event including India with leaders discussing the impact artificial intelligence can have on sectors like governance, economy, society and more.

Tech giants such as NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang have pulled out of the event due to scheduling conflicts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the summit on February 17.

A 24×7 “Artificial Intelligence for Good” programme has been planned by officials from February 16 to spread awareness about ethical AI usage.

India AI Impact Summit 2026 Updates

On February 16, delegates and foreign guests began arriving in New Delhi to take part in the world’s third-largest artificial intelligence conference until February 20.

On February 16, delegates and foreign guests began arriving in New Delhi to take part in the world's third-largest artificial intelligence conference until February 20.