India AI Impact Summit Expo extended by a day, event to continue till February 21 amid huge response

India AI Impact Summit 2026 has been extended till February 21 following overwhelming public response, major policy announcements, GPU expansion plans, and strong calls for indigenous AI development.

New Delhi: India AI Impact Summit 2026 is now open for attendance until February 21 after organisers decided to extend the leading-edge artificial intelligence event by one day due to high demand from visitors. India AI Impact Expo will also open late this Friday until 8 pm to accommodate crowds eager to check out exhibits from over 800 organisations showcasing their artificial intelligence technologies.

IT secretary S. Krishnan took to X on Friday to confirm the extension following an “overwhelming response”.

Keynotes and major updates

Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced India will double its GPU capacity over the next six months in order to scale up AI infrastructure, unveiling plans to install tens of thousands of additional AI-ready GPUs to accelerate research.

DRDO Director General stated that sensitive defence and military applications using artificial intelligence should not use foreign foundation models like Google Gemini or ChatGPT.

Visitors and Traffic

Delays were experienced on day two of the summit as crowds vied to enter sessions on prompt regulation and governance of AI. The railways minister and IT minister apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Visitors headed into Delhi have faced heavy traffic around India’s Expo venue Bharat Mandapam. AI Impact Expo attendees can look forward to additional time browsing AI technology exhibits on the ground floor this Friday.

