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Big Boost For Creators: Govt launches 15,000 AI scholarships with Google, YouTube for digital skills growth

Big Boost For Creators: Govt launches 15,000 AI scholarships with Google, YouTube for digital skills growth

India has announced 15,000 AI scholarships with Google and YouTube. These will help students and creators learn useful skills and find job opportunities in the growing digital content field.

AI Scholarships India

New Delhi: India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced free AI scholarships, partnering with Google and YouTube for 15,000 scholarships. The program aims to train young creators, students, and media professionals in artificial intelligence.

AI Scholarships: Helping India’s Creative Talent Get Future Ready

Announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the program aims to bolster India’s digital transformation and support media, entertainment, and digital content initiatives. As part of the announcement, Indian students, content creators, developers, filmmakers and professionals across media and entertainment industries can receive free-of-cost training in artificial intelligence from Google and YouTube.

Free AI Scholarships: Everything You Should Know

Through the National AI Skilling Initiative, powered by Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) in collaboration with Google and YouTube, India announced scholarships for:

15,000 candidates to learn artificial intelligence

Beneficiaries of the program will learn AI and digital media skilling for careers in media production houses, animation, visual effects, gaming, and more. The program emphasizes learning by doing with less focus on theory and more on applications of AI tools in practical projects.

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AI Training: Powered by Google Career Certificates

As announced by Google India, the entire program will be divided into two phases. In phase one, candidates will learn:

Access to Google Career Certificates

Pathway to learning Generative AI

Foundational knowledge on AI and its responsible use

Technical understanding of AI

Phase two includes immersive learning through:

Storytelling and producing using creative AI tools

Development of domain-specific skills

Learning YouTube best practices

Google also announced a hybrid mode of learning across India’s top creative cities. Eligible candidates include students, content creators, YouTubers, developers and professionals in media and entertainment sectors. Bringing focus to high growth sectors such as animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC), India announced new platforms and initiatives to widen content reach and creators empowerment. Candidates selected for training will have access to the tools and learning facilities necessary to stay at the forefront of this swiftly growing industry.

India to Train 15,000 Young Talent in AI

Artificial intelligence is the future of content development and consumption. But while many have access to tools, fewer still know how to responsibly leverage AI for their creative projects.

The Union Government’s program is looking to change this by creating a world-class, scalable program to train India’s youth in using AI tools.Industry experts further added that India is set to become the talent hub of AI-based content creation with programs like these.

India’s digital revolution is well underway. If leveraged correctly, programs such as these can shape the future of how we tell stories and create, share, and monetize content on a global scale.

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