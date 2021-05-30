New Delhi: Amid constant efforts to speed up the vaccination process in India, the central government on Sunday announced that it targets to procure 20-25 crore vaccine doses by July end, and 30 crore doses in August-September. Sources in the government told news agency ANI that the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) will provide 10-12 crore doses of the Covishield vaccine to the Govt next month (June). Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Extended Till June 15, Relaxations on Case-to-case Basis

Serum Institute has already informed the government that it will be able to manufacture and supply nine to 10 crore doses of Covishield in June amid complaints by states about the shortage of anti-coronavirus vaccine jabs. In a recent letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, SII said its employees have been working round the clock in spite of various challenges because of the pandemic.

"We are pleased to inform that in the month of June we will be able to manufacture and supply nine to 10 crore doses of our Covishield vaccine to the country as compared to our production capacity of 6.5 crore doses in May," Prakash Kumar Singh, the Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII, said in the letter.

India is currently using made-in-India vaccines — Covishield manufactured by SII and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech — in its COVID-19 immunisation programme.

The Russian Sputnik V is the third vaccine to get approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use and is being used in a few private hospitals.

India registered a single-day rise of 1,65,553 new COVID-19 cases today, the lowest in 46 days, taking the country’s infection tally to 2,78,94,800, according to Union Health Ministry data.

This is for the fourth time since April 12 that India has recorded less than two lakh cases of Covid. The daily positivity dropped to 8.02 per cent. Positivity rate remained below 10 per cent for the sixth consecutive day.

Further, 3,460 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 3,25,972. A total of 20,63,839 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Moreover, 21,20,66,614 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 30,35,749 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.