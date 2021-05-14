New Delhi: India will have enough doses to inoculate all citizens by December, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog said as states grapple with a shortage of coronavirus vaccines. In five months between August and December, over two billion doses will be made available in the country, which means that there would be surplus doses after every Indian is vaccinated, he stated at a presser yesterday. His remarks come as several states/UTs grapple with a shortage of coronavirus vaccines. Also Read - Centre, Bharat Biotech Willing to Invite Other Companies to Scale-up Covaxin Production Amid Shortage

"Over two billion doses will be made in the country in five months (August to December) for India and for the people of India. Vaccine will be available for all as we move forward," Paul said, adding that the number is likely to be ramped up to three billion by the first quarter of the next year.

He said that the estimated 216 crore doses that are likely to be produced between August and December include 75 crore doses of Covishield and 55 cores doses of Covaxin.

August-December target: 216 crore doses

75 crore doses – Covishield

55 cores doses- Covaxin

30 crore doses- Biological E subunit vaccine

15.6 crore doses- Sputnik V

5 crore- Zydus Cadila 5 crore,

20 crore doses- Novavax (SII)

10 crore dose: Nasal vaccine (Bharat Biotech)

6 crore doses: Gennova

On the procurement of vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, Paul said the government is in touch with these firms through the Department of Biotechnology and the Ministry of External Affairs. “We asked formally whether they would like to send doses to India, manufacture in India, we will find partners. They said they will talk about vaccine availability in Q3 (quarter 3). We have intensified this process with Moderna, Pizer and J&J and we hope they will come forward,” he added.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country inched closer to 18 crore, the Union Health Ministry said. It added that 4,37,192 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine on Thursday and cumulatively 39,14,688 across 32 states and union territories since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive.

“The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 17,91,77,029 as per the 8 pm provisional report,” the ministry said.

The total of 17,91,77,029 include 96,16,697 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,02,553 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,43,14,563 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 81,12,476 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 39,14,688 individuals in the 18-44 years of age group have taken the first dose.

Besides, 5,65,82,401 and 85,14,552 beneficiaries over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose, respectively, while 5,42,32,598 and 1,72,86,501 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose. As on day-118 of the vaccination drive (May 13), total 19,75,176 vaccine doses were given.

