INDIA Alliance BIG Meet In Mumbai Tomorrow; Logo, 2024 Seat-Sharing Likely On Cards | Here’s What To Expect

It is also expected that some more regional outfits will join the 26-party opposition alliance in Mumbai as top leaders huddle for a two-day meeting starting August 31 where the BJP-Shiv Sena government is in power.

INDIA Alliance BIG Meet In Mumbai Tomorrow; Logo, 2024 Seat-Sharing Likely On Cards | Here's What To Expect

Mumbai: Top Opposition leaders from at least 26 I.N.D.I.A parties will meet in Mumbai for two days from Thursday to take forward their unity pitch for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. A logo of the opposition bloc is likely to be unveiled and strategies issues including seat sharing are expected to be deliberated upon for the general elections due next year. It is also expected that some more regional outfits will join the 26-party opposition alliance in Mumbai as top leaders huddle for a two-day meeting starting August 31 where the BJP-Shiv Sena government is in power, PTI reported.

Trending Now

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will also attend the INDIA bloc meeting in Mumbai this time, the party’s Maharashtra unit president Nana Patole said on Monday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has also confirmed his presence at the 3rd meeting of the INDIA alliance, as per ANI reports.

You may like to read

Upon his arrival in Mumbai for the third meeting of I.N.D.I.A bloc, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said, “I think all meetings are important. This is all the more important because elections are approaching. We will have to prepare the final roadmap now.” When asked about the Convener of I.N.D.I.A, he said, “You will get to know when the meeting is held tomorrow, you will get to know by 1st September.”

#WATCH | Mumbai | On a consensus over seat-sharing of INDIA alliance parties for Lok Sabha election, NC president Farooq Abdullah says, “Why do worry? What has to happen, will happen. Only God knows what will happen. We have to make an effort to get a majority.” On BJP’s claim… pic.twitter.com/aWnd0gHlCM — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023

INDIA Alliance Meeting: What To Expect?

Apart from the likely announcement of a coordination committee and the revealing of the alliance logo, the leaders would chalk out a joint campaign strategy to take on the BJP-NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and iron out the differences among themselves.

The leaders are also likely to announce a few panels to draft a common minimum programme of the alliance, to frame joint plans for holding agitations across the country and for seat sharing, PTI reported.

“The Mumbai meeting shall come out with a clear-cut roadmap for providing a progressive alternative to the regressive policies of the current regime,” RJD’s Manoj Jha told PTI.

The Opposition alliance is also likely to announce a secretariat for smooth coordination between the constituents and it is likely to be set up in the national capital.

Besides, the members will also likely discuss the issue of having a coordinator or a chairperson to head the alliance.

At the conclave held in the Karnataka capital last month, Congress president Kharge had said the opposition will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly and succeed. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said their fight was against BJP’s ideology.

It may be noted that several Congress leaders including Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot threw their weight behind Rahul Gandhi as the PM candidate of INDIA bloc. The BJP targetted the Congress over this and said though there is no vacancy in 2024 for the PM post, the Congress considers Rahul Gandhi to be above Mamata, Sharad Pawar, Nitish and Arvind Kejriwal — all of whom have served or are serving CMs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES