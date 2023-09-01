Top Recommended Stories

INDIA Bloc Meeting 2nd Day Mumbai LIVE Updates: Opposition Meeting Underway; Logo To Be Unveiled

INDIA Bloc Meeting LIVE Updates: The Opposition bloc Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) met today for second day in a row to discuss about the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

Updated: September 1, 2023 1:00 PM IST

By Snigdha Choudhury | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Opposition Meeting in Mumbai, INDIA Alliance Meeting Mumbai, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai, INDIA Alliance Meeting Mumbai
Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Bhagwant Mann, Sitaram Yechury and others attend the meeting of the Opposition bloc INDIA in Mumbai on August 31. (Photo: ANI)

INDIA Bloc Meeting LIVE Updates: With an eye on 204 Lok Sabha polls, the Opposition bloc Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)’s third meeting is underway. The meeting is being held at Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai. The discussion on the Centre’s proposal ‘one nation, election’ is likely to be on the agenda of INDIA alliance conference, said sources. The Opposition bloc is also likely to reveal its logo today. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibbal, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule, among other INDIA leaders, are attending the meet Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to the INDIA bloc’s meeting in Mumbai.

INDIA Bloc Meeting LIVE Updates

Live Updates

  • 1:00 PM IST

    INDIA Bloc Meeting LIVE Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge says ‘united for progressive, welfare-oriented, inclusive India’

  • 12:57 PM IST

    Opposition Meeting Underway; Logo To Be Unveiled | The meeting of the Opposition bloc – INDIA – is underway where Rahul Gandhi and several prominent leaders are present.

  • 12:34 PM IST

    INDIA Bloc Meeting LIVE Updates: Seat-sharing formula on agenda? Amid speculation of early polls and formation of a panel to explore the possibility of ‘one nation, one election’, top leaders of the Opposition bloc INDIA initiated crucial discussions to give structure to their cooperation and crystallise their plans about seat sharing and a common agenda to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

  • 12:21 PM IST

    INDIA Bloc Meeting 2nd Day Mumbai LIVE Updates: Leaders of INDIA bloc pose for group photograph ahead of meeting




    (Photo: ANI)

  • 12:04 PM IST

    INDIA Bloc Meeting 2nd Day Mumbai LIVE Updates: The Opposition bloc INDIA is set to hold another meeting today to discuss about the strategy and other issues for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This is the second day in a row the Opposition bloc is holding a discussion after they held an informal meeting in Mumbai on Thursday and most of the leaders present in the informal meeting expressed apprehension that the government may call early elections for the Lok Sabha, sources quoted by news agency ANI said.

