INDIA Bloc Meeting 2nd Day Mumbai LIVE Updates: Opposition Meeting Underway; Logo To Be Unveiled

INDIA Bloc Meeting LIVE Updates: The Opposition bloc Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) met today for second day in a row to discuss about the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Bhagwant Mann, Sitaram Yechury and others attend the meeting of the Opposition bloc INDIA in Mumbai on August 31. (Photo: ANI)

INDIA Bloc Meeting LIVE Updates: With an eye on 204 Lok Sabha polls, the Opposition bloc Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)’s third meeting is underway. The meeting is being held at Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai. The discussion on the Centre’s proposal ‘one nation, election’ is likely to be on the agenda of INDIA alliance conference, said sources. The Opposition bloc is also likely to reveal its logo today. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibbal, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule, among other INDIA leaders, are attending the meet Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to the INDIA bloc’s meeting in Mumbai.

INDIA Bloc Meeting LIVE Updates

