Home

News

India

Who Will Be PM Candidate Of INDIA Alliance For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls? Here’s What Congress Says

Who Will Be PM Candidate Of INDIA Alliance For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls? Here’s What Congress Says

Congress leader PL Punia has responded to the question- who might be the PM candidate of the INDIA Alliance and how will that candidate be chosen. The Congress leader has also spoken about defeating BJP's Smriti Irani from Amethi seat.

Congress Leader PL Punia (ANI)

New Delhi: The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is a political alliance comprising of leaders from 26 political parties of India and the main objective of this party is to compete in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and take down the ruling NDA government led by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). A Congress leader has now revealed some details about the Prime Ministerial candidate of the INDIA Alliance.

Trending Now

Congress Leader On INDIA Alliance PM Candidate

Congress Leader PL Punia has said that the Prime Minister for the INDIA bloc will be decided after coming to power. Talking to ANI, the Congress leader has also said that elected MPs from the coalition will elect the PM once the alliance comes to power. The Opposition parties met to chalk out a strategy to put out a united front to take on the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. “INDIA alliance has decided that Prime Minister will be decided after coming to power. The elected MPs will choose the PM,” the Congress leader said.

The Opposition parties met to chalk out a strategy to put out a united front to take on the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

BJP Leader Smriti Irani Will Be Defeated From Amethi Seat: PL Punia

The Congress leader has also spoken about defeating BJP’s Smriti Irani from Amethi seat. In his words, “It is true that the people (of Amethi) will defeat Smriti Irani in 2024, and the candidate of Congress or INDIA alliance will surely win there.” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was defeated in the 2019 general election by BJP’s Smriti Irani, is likely to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Amethi used to be a Congress stronghold in Uttar Pradesh, where Rahul Gandhi lost to Smriti Irani by a margin of around 55,000 votes in the 2019 elections. Amethi, along with Rae Bareilli used to be well-known Congress strongholds.

About the INDIA Alliance

The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The first such meeting was convened in Bihar’s Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on July 17-18.

The 26 political parties in INDIA Alliance has Indian National Congress (INC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Janata Dal (United), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Samajwadi Party (SP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Communist Party of India among others.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES