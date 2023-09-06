India And Bharat Not Debatable, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Citing Previous Prime Ministers

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that both India and Bharat are interchangeable.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference, in Guwahati, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Himanta Biswa Sarma On India And Bharat: Amid the ongoing tussle between the government and the opposition over the “India and Bharat” issue, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that both India and Bharat are interchangeable. He also cited the examples of different prime ministers of India who took the oath of office using both India and Bharat.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “India and Bharat is not a debatable thing. India and Bharat are interchangeable that is the decision of the Supreme Court in 2016. Be it Manmohan Singh or Indira Gandhi everyone took oath as ‘Main Bharat ka Pradhan Mantri’ not as Prime Minister of India while Deve Gowda took oath as Prime Minister of India. So, this is not a debate.”

India Versus Bharat Is No Debate As Both Are The Same

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who was the first to change his Twitter bio to Bharat after the opposition alliance chose INDIA as their name said this India versus Bharat is no debate as both are the same and Indira Gandhi took the oath as ‘Bharat ka Pradhan Mantri’, not as the Prime Minister of India. “A few days back, Amit Shah ji in Parliament placed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Then nobody opposed. Bharat and India are interchangeable and that is the decision of the Supreme Court in 2016,” Himanta said.

India Be Replaced By Bharat In Reserve Bank Of India

Himanta, however, said that India be replaced by Bharat in the Reserve Bank of India. “The name of the central bank should be ‘Reserve Bank of Bharat’. This is a phase of renaissance. Assam has changed several old legacies and many changes have been made in the Centre also,” Sarma said.

The entire Bharat India controversy erupted after the invitation cards for the G20 dinner on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu as the host read “President of Bharat” instead of the customary “President of India” thus sparking off huge commotion as the opposition alleged that the Modi government is planning to drop India and stay with just Bharat as the country’s name.

Name Change On G20 Invitation Cards Triggered Controversy

The name change on the G20 Summit invitation cards has triggered speculation about whether the government was going to officially change the name of the country to Bharat from India. Opposition leaders questioned whether the move was prompted by their choice of name INDIA that stands for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

Recently, the opposition parties formed an alliance named “Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance” with I.N.D.I.A. as its acronym.

