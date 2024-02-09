Home

‘India and Israel Commenced Its Diplomatic Relations During His Tenure,’ Says Israeli Ambassador Applauding Former PM PV Narsimha Rao

Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon and Israeli Consul to Midwest India, Kabi Shoshtani, have congratulated former Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao on being awarded India's highest civilian honour, 'Bharat Ratna'.

Former Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao

New Delhi: Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon on Friday, applauded former Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao on being honoured with India’s highest civilian honour, ‘Bharat Ratna’, noting that the late Congress stalwart was the one who established diplomatic ties between India and Israel.

Taking to X, Gilon said, “Congratulations to Shri PV Narasimha Rao on this recognition. In 1992, during his tenure as PM, diplomatic relations between India and Israel were established. 32 years later, these relationships flourish like very few do,”

Congratulations to Shri PV Narasimha Rao on a this recognition.

In 1992, during his tenure as PM, diplomatic relations between India and Israel were established.

32 years later these relationship flourishes like very few do. 🇮🇱💪🏾🇮🇳. https://t.co/n8h5TjWVPU — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) February 9, 2024

Kobbi Shoshtani, Israeli Consul to Midwest India, also congratulated PV, recalling his crucial role in establishing full diplomatic relations between Israel and India.

“Great move by the PM. Government to declare the Bharat Ratna award to fmr Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, who established full diplomatic relations between Israel and India. People of Israel remember him for this long overdue step,” Shoshani stated.

PM Modi Lauds Former Prime Minister

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his elation on former PM Narsimha Rao being honoured with Bharat Ratna acknowledging his extensive work in various capacities, including the economic reforms and contributions in foreign policy.

“Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years,” PM Modi posted on X(formerly twitter).

Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as… pic.twitter.com/lihdk2BzDU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2024

He added, “His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country’s prosperity and growth. Narasimha Rao Garu’s tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development. Furthermore, his contributions to India’s foreign policy, language and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy as a leader who not only steered India through critical transformations but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage.”

Others Dignitaries Honoured With Bharat Ratna

Aside from PV Narsimha Rao, the Modi government has also awarded ‘Bharat Ratna’ honors to MS Swaminathan, the creator of the Green Revolution, and former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

The Prime Minister announced that MS Swaminathan, a well-known expert in Indian agriculture who is renowned for playing a key role in the country’s “Green Revolution,” will receive the award posthumously.

Swaminathan, who has a background in plant genetics, is known as the scientific head of India’s green revolution movement because of his substantial contributions to the country’s agriculture industry. His contributions have played a significant role in India’s agricultural revival.

The nation’s prime minister from July 1979 to January 1980 was Chaudhary Charan Singh. In addition, he was a prominent farmer leader who fought for farmers’ rights.

