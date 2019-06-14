Bishkek: Major agreements were signed and documents were exchanged in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov which made both the countries strategic partners.

Before the exchange, Prime Minister Modi held delegation-level talks with Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

Kyrgyzstan: Signing of agreements and exchange of documents between India and Kyrgyzstan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi & President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, in Bishkek. pic.twitter.com/qASrhMtuRt — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019

After the meeting, PM Modi in a joint statement with Sooronbay Jeenbekov said, “We are together in the fight against terrorism, it is imperative to give out a message to the world that terrorism will not be tolerated at any cost.”

India & Kyrgyzstan are now strategic partners! In a major outcome of the visit, both countries have decided to add strategic dimension to our ties to boost our relationship in defence & security, trade & investment, health, education & development cooperation, among other areas pic.twitter.com/3GmQNUjth7 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 14, 2019

The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar said that both countries have decided to add strategic dimension to their ties to boost the relationship in defence and security, trade and investment, health, education and development cooperation, among other areas.

Total of 15 documents were exchanged in various sectors in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov.

Here’s the full list of documents exchanged:

S. No. Declaration/Agreements/MoUs 1. Joint Declaration between India and the Kyrgyz Republic on Strategic Partnership 2. Road map on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Republic of India and the Kyrgyz Republic for the Five-Year period (2019-2024) 3. Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) between India and the Kyrgyz Republic 4. Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation between National Security Council Secretariat of India and Office of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic 5. Protocol to Amend Article 26 of India-Kyrgyzstan Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) 6. Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the field of Health 7. MoU between DRDO and Kyrgyz India Mountain Biomedical Research Centre 8. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between National Security Guards of India and National Guards of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic 9. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between National Defence Academy of India and Kyrgyz Military Institute of the Kyrgyz Republic 10. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between High Altitude Warfare School (Gulmarg), Indian Armed Forces and Joint Mountain training Centre of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic 11. Memorandum of Cooperation between Export-Import Bank of India and the Investment Promotion and Protection Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic 12. MoU between India and the Kyrgyz Republic on cooperation on Information and Communication Technology 13. Memorandum of Understanding between Ministry of Consumer Affairs of India and Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic on cooperation in the field of Legal Metrology. 14. Memorandum of Understanding between Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) of India and National Institute of Strategic Studies (NISS) of the Kyrgyz Republic 15. Memorandum of Understanding between Y. S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Himachal Pradesh and Kyrgyz National Agrarian University (KNAU)

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by the Kyrgyz President as he arrived at the Ala Archa Presidential Palace ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State meeting.