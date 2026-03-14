Home

News

India announces 30-day visa extension to foreigners, waives overstay penalty amid Middle East conflict, exit permits will be...

India announces 30-day visa extension to foreigners, waives overstay penalty amid Middle East conflict, exit permits will be…

Iran, in retaliation, attacked several Gulf nations hosting American military bases, impacting global aviation operations, oil prices and triggering a looming energy crisis.

In a big relief for foreign nationals stranded in the country, India has announced the extension of visas and waiver of the overstay penalty for foreigners for those affected by the escalating conflict in West Asia. Issuing a notice, the Indian Consulate in Dubai stated that all e-Visas and Visas that expire or are about to expire soon will be extended on a gratis basis for 30 days for the jurisdiction of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). The authorities have agreed that any penalty for any excess stay due to the ongoing conflict of an affected foreign national after February 28 would be waived, news agency ANI reported.

What visa relief has India announced for foreigners stranded due to the Middle East conflict?

Furthermore, the authorities clarified that the exit permits will be issued free of cost to foreign nationals impacted by the travel disruption so they can depart India once the routes are reinstated. The consulate further stated that is unable to apply for an Exit Permit and Extension of Visas, then it would not be treated as a violation of migration legislation.

Additionally, a Temporary Landing Permit (TLP) will also be granted to a foreign national arriving in India due to diversion of flights on a gratis basis, authorities said. The West Asia conflict began after the US and Israel launched a major military attack on Iran on February 28, killing 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Iran, in retaliation, attacked several Gulf nations hosting American military bases, impacting global aviation operations, oil prices and triggering a looming energy crisis. Nearly 500 Indian nationals travelled from Qatar to India and other global destinations on flights operated by Qatar Airways, the Indian Embassy in Doha said in an advisory. The conflict has caused significant disruptions to global energy supplies, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, where approximately 20 per cent of the world’s oil transits.

Taking to X, India in Qatar wrote, “Almost 500 Indian nationals travelled on Qatar Airways flights to Kochi and other global destinations today. Qatar Airways facilitated transportation of mortal remains of two Indians (natural deaths) and accompanying family members to Kochi on humanitarian grounds. Qatar airspace is only partially open and therefore limited flights are being operated by Qatar Airways. One flight to Mumbai is planned for operations by Qatar Airways on March 14. Indian nationals who wish to travel from India to Qatar can take Qatar Airways flights which come back from India to Qatar.”

Update/Advisory, 1700 hrs, March 13, 2026 • Almost 500 Indian nationals travelled on Qatar Airways flights to Kochi and other global destinations today. Qatar Airways facilitated transportation of mortal remains of two Indians (natural deaths) and accompanying family members to… pic.twitter.com/r6GwXFgv6y — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) March 13, 2026

“Ambassador held another virtual meeting with Indian community organizations to brief them on efforts undertaken by the Embassy for the welfare of the community during the conflict situation. About 100 community members attended the briefing. Daily meetings have also been held with the apex Indian community organizations,” the post reads.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.