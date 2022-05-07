New Delhi: Over 6.5 lakh people who have received Russian-made Sputnik COVID vaccine will soon be eligible to take booster jab. India had earlier given nod for a third dose of COVID vaccines – Covaxin and Covishield – for adult population. However, a latest report stated that the government has now given nod for a third dose of Sputnik vaccine.Also Read - Did Zelensky Provoke Russia to Damage Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant? Here's What Ukraine Ex-PM Says

The Centre has approved the use of Sputnik Light as third precautionary dose and it will soon be available at private vaccination centres across the country, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Also Read - BREAKING: Google Bans YouTube Channels Connected to RT And Sputnik Amid Escalating Russia-Ukraine Crisis

This comes after the NTAGI has recommended that the first dose of the Russian COVID-19 jab can be administered as the precaution dose, sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Also Read - India Approves One-shot Sputnik Light COVID Vaccine, Says Russia

The two doses of Sputnik V vaccine have separate compositions. The first dose of the vaccine contains a recombinant adenovirus type 26 (rAd26-S) and the second dose a recombinant adenovirus 5 (rAd5-S), an official explained. Currently, there is no policy decision on providing a precaution dose to those inoculated with the Russian vaccine.

The CoWIN portal does not show the option of precaution dose for Sputnik V. Many Sputnik V recipients who had taken their second dose way back in July last year are unable to get the booster shot. The two doses of Sputnik V are administered at a gap of 21-30 days.

“The NTAGI’s Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC), which held its meeting on Friday, discussed the issue and recommended that the first dose of Sputnik V can be given as the precaution dose to all those vaccinated with the Russian jab,” an official source told PTI.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) is an advisory committee comprising multidisciplinary experts responsible for providing information and recommendations to the government for making evidence-based decisions regarding vaccine and immunisation policy. The Union health ministry is learnt to have received several representations over the precaution dose of Sputnik V.