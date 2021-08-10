Mazar-e-Sharif: India on Tuesday urged its nationals to leave from the places in and around Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh province amid the ongoing Taliban offensive in Afghanistan. Giving further details, the Indian Consulate General said that it has arranged a special flight from Mazar-e-Sharif to New Delhi which will depart on Tuesday evening.Also Read - Former Australia Pacer Shaun Tait Appointed Afghanistan Bowling Coach

"A special flight is leaving from Mazar-e-Sharif to New Delhi. Any Indian nationals in and around Mazar-e-Sharif are requested to leave for India in the special flight scheduled to depart late today evening," the Indian Consulate General in Mazar-e-Sharif was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Indian citizens desiring to leave by special flight should immediately convey their full name, passport number, date of expiry by whatsapp at the following numbers: 0785891303 0785891301," Consulate General added.

The development comes after Taliban on Monday captured another provincial capital in the North, Aybak city, reportedly without any resistance by the Afghan defense forces. Moreover, the Taliban has also intensified assaults on the capitals of Balkh (Mazar-e-Sharif); Baghlan (Pul-e-Khumri); Badakhshan (Faizabad) and Farah (Farah). The matter has grown intense as clashes continued in Lashkar Gah, Kandahar and Herat cities separately.

It must be noted that some staff of the Indian embassy in Kandahar last month was evacuated due to the deteriorating security situation in the province. India had earlier also hinted that it will bring back its nationals and officials from Afghanistan if the security situation worsens as the Taliban is making advances and capturing more provinces.

(With inputs from ANI)