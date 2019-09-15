New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday quoted the number of unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the Indian side to be around 2,050, and said that it has urged Islamabad to maintain peace along the LoC and adhere to 2003 ceasefire understanding.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “We’ve repeatedly called upon Pak to ask its forces to adhere to 2003 ceasefire understanding & maintain peace & tranquillity along LoC &international border. Indian forces exercise maximum restraint&respond to unprovoked violations&attempts at cross border terrorist infiltration.”

“Highlighted our concerns at unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, including in support of cross border terrorist infiltration&targeting of Indian civilians&border posts. This year, they resorted to over 2050 unprovoked ceasefire violations in which 21 Indians died,” the MEA added.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Pakistani soldiers came to Hajipur Sector to retrieve the bodies of their killed personnel after waiving a white flag. The white flag is meant to signify surrender or seeking truce.

The Indian Army killed two Pakistani soldiers in retaliation to an unprovoked ceasefire violation from the neighbouring side on September 11. Initially, Pakistani soldiers tried to recover the body by intensifying ceasefire violation. However, one of the soldiers was again killed. They were forced to raise the “white flag” to recover the body of their killed soldiers.

The same day, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Mendhar sector of Poonch district during the wee hours. It drew strong retaliation from the Indian Army, the officials said.

“By our caliberated & proactive approach, we have been able to attain complete moral ascendancy over the enemy. All infiltration attempts along LoC have been foiled,” Lt General Ranbir Singh in Rajouri had said.