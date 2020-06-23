New Delhi: In a significant development, India on Tuesday asked Pakistan to reduce staff strength in its High Commission in New Delhi by 50 per cent. The ministry of External Affairs said India will also, on the other hand, reduce its staff strength in its High Commission in Islamabad. Also Read - Saudi Arabia Cancels Hajj 2020 For International Pilgrims, Only Those Already Living in Kingdom Allowed Amid Coronavirus Scare

"The Government of India has taken the decision to reduce staff strength in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi by 50%. It would reciprocally reduce its own presence in Islamabad to the same proportion," the MEA said.

The development comes after the MEA summoned Pakistan's Charge d' Affaires and conveyed the concerns over activities of its officials of High Commission in Delhi.

The MEA told the Pakistan Charge d’ Affaires that officials of its High Commission are engaged in espionage and maintained dealings with terror outfits.

The MEA also added that Pakistan is engaged in a sustained campaign to intimidate officials of Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

In a statement, the MEA said that Pakistan’s behaviour is not in conformity with Vienna Convention and bilateral agreements on treatment of diplomatic, consular officials.