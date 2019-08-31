New Delhi: The Assam government will publish the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft on Saturday. Under NRC, the citizens will have to prove that they are residents of India and that their families have been living here before 1971.

The final list will be announced through a press release from official NRC handles at 10 AM on Saturday. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addressed the state and assured people that no one will be harassed. Since those whose names are not there in the final list can appeal to the Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT), the Chief Minister said, they can’t be treated as foreigners.

To this end, 1,000 FTs have been set up in the state while as many as 200 additional FTs will be operational from Monday where bona fide citizens, whose names do not figure in the final NRC, can approach to challenge their exclusion. Of these 200 FTs, 100 are functioning and people can appeal in the tribunal from 60 to 120 days. Further, if an individual’s claim is rejected by the tribunal, they can approach the high court and if needed, even the Supreme Court.

The Assam Police are in constant touch with the neighbouring states to ensure that no militant can cross over. The DGP has asked the police to be on alert for any possible misinformation on NRC being spread on social media. Further Section-144 has been imposed in Guwahati to maintain law and order.

Those who are excluded from the final NRC list and cannot prove their citizenship after pursuing legal process will not be eligible to get Aadhaar card anywhere in the country as their biometrics will be flagged. However, the same will be issued to those who were not on the draft list but got entry in the final list. This is because NRC authorities took biometric data from over 36 lakh people who claimed Indian citizenship after being left out in the initial list.

In the final NRC list published on July 30, 2018, 2.8 crore people out of 3.9 crore applicants were found eligible for inclusion in the register.