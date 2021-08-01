New Delhi: India on Sunday assumed the rotating Presidency of the United Nations Security Council for August. India will always be a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue, and a proponent of international law, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said after the country takes over the presidency. “As we take over UNSC Presidency for August, look forward to working productively with other members. India will always be a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue, and a proponent of international law,” Jaishankar tweeted.Also Read - Anthony Blinken & S Jaishankar Hold Talks on Afghanistan, Covid; US Secretary of State to Call on PM Modi Later | Highlights

The first working day of India’s Presidency for the current tenure will be Monday, August 2. The August presidency will be India’s first Presidency during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

During its Presidency, India will be organising high-level signature events in three major areas – maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti in a video message on the eve of the country assuming the rotating Presidency of the powerful 15-nation UN body said that maritime security has a high priority for India and it is important for the Security Council to take a holistic approach to this issue.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described it as a “momentous day” and referred to the Sanskrit phrase ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family) to describe India’s worldview.

Bagchi said India’s tenure at the UN Security Council has been guided by five ‘S’ — ‘Samman (respect), Samvaad (dialogue), Sahyog (cooperation), Shanti (peace) and Samriddhi (prosperity)’.

India began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC on January 1.

It is India’s seventh term on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member. India has previously been a member of the UN Security Council in 1950-51, 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85, and 1991-92.

Following its election to the global body, India said that it will promote responsible and inclusive solutions to international peace and security and would pitch for a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system.

(With agency inputs)