India Assures ‘Follow-up’ After US Charges Indian Man In Alleged Plot To Kill Khalistani Terrorist Pannun

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Indian government will be taking “necessary follow-up action” based on the findings of the inquiry committee on Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

New Delhi: India said it has set up a high-level inquiry committee to examine United State’s legal actions against Indian national Nikhil Gupta for allegedly conspiring to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on US soil. In a statement acknowledging the seriousness of the matter, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Indian government will be taking “necessary follow-up action” based on the findings of the inquiry committee.

“We have already said that during the course of discussions with the US on bilateral security cooperation, the US side shared some inputs pertaining to nexus between organised criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others,” Bagchi said in a brief statement that made no reference to Pannun or SFJ. “We had also indicated that India takes such inputs seriously since they impinge on our national security interests as well, and relevant departments were already examining the issue,” he added.

Bagchi further said, “In this context, it is informed that on November 18, the Government of India constituted a high-level Enquiry Committee to look into all the relevant aspects of the matter.”

