On India's 74th Independence Day, the iconic Niagara Falls in Canada was lit up in the colours of the Indian national flag. The special illumination was organised by the Niagara Falls Illumination Board and Niagara Parks Commission.

Besides, the Indian flag was also hoisted at Toronto's City Hall, while the three-dimensional Toronto sign, was lit in the hues of the tricolour.

“Canada and India have a strong, longstanding, and vibrant relationship built on our shared traditions of democracy and pluralism, and deep cultural and people-to-people ties. The over one million Canadians of Indian heritage have made – and continue to make – many important contributions to our country”, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had stated greeting the Indo-Canadian community on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Burj Khalifa tower, the world’s tallest building located in Dubai, was also lit up in the colours of the Indian National flag to celebrate India’s 74th I-day.

On the other hand in New York, for the first time, the Tricolour was unfurled with pride and patriotism alongside the US flag at Times Square. The flag was hoisted at the iconic venue by Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal, who was the guest of honour at the event.

The Empire State Building in New York was lit also up in the colours of the Indian national flag. Under the concept of a drive-thru festival, more than 800 cars drove into a first-of-its-kind Independence Day celebration in the suburbs of Washington DC to commemorate the occasion.