External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday called for impartiality at sanctioning terrorists while taking a veiled dig at China at United Nations Security Council Meeting. Speaking at the UNSC briefing on Ukraine 'Fight against impunity', the minister said politics should never provide cover to evade accountability. "Nor indeed to facilitate impunity. Regrettably, we have seen this of late in this very chamber, when it comes to sanctioning some of the world's most dreaded terrorists."

The fight against impunity is critical to the larger pursuit of securing peace and justice. The Security Council must send an unambiguous and unequivocal message on this count. Politics should never ever provide cover to evade

accountability: EAM Dr S Jaishankar at UNSC meeting

The allusion was made to China's putting on hold, the blacklisting of a Jaish-e Mohammed terrorist. "If egregious attacks committed in broad daylight are left unpunished, this Council must reflect on the signals we are sending on impunity. There must be consistency if we are to ensure credibility," he added.

China had earlier this month put on hold a proposal moved at the United Nations by the US and co-supported by India to designate Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Sajid Mir, one of India’s most wanted terrorists and the main handler of 2008 Mumbai attack, as a global terrorist. Beijing has repeatedly put on hold, blacklisting of Pakistan-based terrorists under the sanctions committee of the UN Security Council. It is the third time in recent months that China has blocked an India-US proposal.

Earlier, Abdul Rehman Makki, a leader of the LeT and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), and Abdul Rauf Azhar, the brother of Jaish-e Mohammed (JeM) founder Masood Azhar, were given “protection” by Beijing in the sanctions committee. He is a US-designated terrorist and brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba head and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed. Beijing, an all-weather friend of Islamabad, has repeatedly put on hold on India and US’s proposals to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorists under the sanctions committee of the UNSC.

UKRAINE CONFLICT

Noting that the trajectory of the Ukraine conflict is a matter of profound concern for the entire international community, Jaishankar said the world has experienced its consequences in terms of higher costs and shortages of foodgrains and fertilizers and fuel. The minister said that the need of the hour is to end the conflict in Ukraine and return to the negotiating table. “This Council is the most powerful symbol of diplomacy. It must continue to live up to its purpose,” he said. Jaishankar also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks during his meeting with Vladimir Putin during the SCO summit that this cannot be an era of war.

India, a non-permanent member of the council along with other members attended the Thursday meeting. The council was being represented by foreign ministers at the meeting. This was the first direct encounter between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukraine’s Dmytro Kuleba, attended the meeting as his country is subject of discussion.