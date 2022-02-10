New Delhi: Atal Tunnel was officially certified as the ‘World’s Longest Highway Tunnel above 10,000 Feet’ by the World Book of Records, the Ministry of Defence said.Also Read - Tourists Throng Himachal to Witness Fresh Snowfall, Atal Tunnel to Remain Shut | Deets Here

Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, Director General of Border Roads Organisation (DGBR) received the award for the stupendous achievement of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in constructing this engineering marvel connecting Manali to the Lahaul – Spiti Valley. World Book of Records UK, is an organisation that catalogues and verifies extraordinary records across the world with authentic certification.

The iconic Atal Tunnel is an engineering marvel in the Himalayas. The 9.02 km tunnel is a game changer for Lahaul and Spiti district as it provides a safe, all-weather connectivity to the remote region with Manali, and eventually with the rest of India.

Atal Tunnel was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, 2020. Prior to the construction of the tunnel, the highway remained closed during the winter season for six months, isolating Lahaul and Spiti from the mainland.

The tunnel bypasses the treacherous Rohtang Pass, reduces travel time and ensures uninterrupted movement of people and supplies. It also opens a new chapter in the lives of locals at Lahaul and Spiti by ending their six-month isolation during winter months. Construction of this tunnel has reduced the distance on Manali – Sarchu road by 46 km and travel time by four to five hours, providing all-weather connectivity on the Manali – Leh axis.