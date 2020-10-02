New Delhi: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Friday said that India recognises the centrality of gender equality and women’s empowerment in all aspects of our developmental agenda. Addressing the 25th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, she said: We have moved from a paradigm of women’s development to women-led development. Also Read - Modi's UNGA Address: India's COVID Vaccine to Help All of Humanity in Fighting Pandemic, PM Assures Global Community

The Minister went on to add that India attaches the highest priority of ensuring gender parity in all spheres of life and elimination of all forms of gender-based discrimination.

"Government of India took a series of measures for ensuring safety, security & wellbeing of women during COVID. It included one-stop crisis centres to provide medical, psychological, legal, police & shelter facilities to women under common roof," Smriti Irani asserted.

#WATCH In India,we recognise centrality of gender equality & women's empowerment in all aspects of our developmental agenda…We've moved from paradigm of women’s development to women-led development:Union Min Smriti Irani at UN meeting on 25th yr of 4th World Conference on Women pic.twitter.com/5Kw4uaHBSK — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

This comes at a time when the country many cases of brutal violence and rape against Dalit women are coming to light in India and the Modi government is facing backlash for having not been able to secure safety of the women.

A 22-year-old Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras succumbed to her injuries after she was gangraped and severely beaten by two men on Wednesday evening.

Prior to this, a Dalit teen was reportedly sexually attacked by four upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. The accused had tried to strangle her to death as she resisted their rape attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. The four accused have been arrested. She lost her life at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday. The incident has drawn massive outrage across country, with Yogi government facing backlash for not doing enough for women’s safety in his state.